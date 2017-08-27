Mounties impound 6 motorcycles for allegedly street racing on Highway 1

North Vancouver RCMP has impounded six motorcycles and their riders are facing charges for allegedly street racing the bikes on Sunday.

RCMP Cpl. Brett Cunningham said Mounties were called to reports of 10 to 15 motorbikes driving recklessly and weaving through eastbound traffic on Highway 1 just after noon.

“Our officer operating an unmarked vehicle followed the group and observed them changing lanes without signalling, operating their motorcycles at a high rate of speed and passing unsafely in amongst each other and racing.”

In response, police set up a roadblock on the freeway near Lynn Valley Road, where six of the alleged street racers were stopped.

Cunningham said the six were men ranging in age from early 20’s to 30’s.

“We just want to encourage motorists to drive safe as they’re headed back into the city from the mountains this weekend. But also to be cognizant of other drivers who may be disregarding the traffic laws. We don’t want to see any more injuries or fatalities as a result of what could have been a preventable collision,” Cunningham said.

All six are now facing charges of with driving without due care and attention.

Mounties said one of the riders was also using their bike while under a driving prohibition. They are facing a second charge of driving while prohibited.