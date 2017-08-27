Public drinking advocates stage ‘beer-in’ at English Bay

Should you be able to enjoy a glass of beer or wine in public places like parks or beaches?

One B.C. craft beer consumer group thinks so, and staged a protest on Sunday to make its point.

#BeachBeerYVR picnic protest at English Bay still going strong, and what a GOURGEOUS day for it! #Vancouver #bccraftbeer pic.twitter.com/UmN4IOMKp8 — CAMRA Vancouver (@CAMRAVancouver) August 27, 2017

The “Beer on the Beach: A Picnic Protest” was organized by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), and billed as a “family friendly” event.

About two dozen supporters gathered for the English Bay beach event, which kicked off at noon.

March 2016: No B.C. cities allow drinking in parks, beaches, but they could

CAMRA president David Perry said the goal of the event was to get B.C. municipalities, and Vancouver in particular, to see that responsible drinking can happen in public places.

“Why not start with Vancouver, why not start with — for a lack of a better term — the heart of the province? This is the biggest city, this is a world class city, this is where the Olympics were.”

READ MORE: ‘Beer on the Beach’ picnic protest to push for legal public drinking in Vancouver

B.C. has long had a law on the books allowing drinking in designated public areas, if approved by cities and the head of the Liquor Control and Licensing Board.

As a part of the province’s liquor policy review, that regulation was loosened in January to allow municipalities to designate any area for public drinking, without provincial approval, so long as signs are posted.

“I can’t think of a single municipality in B.C. that’s allowed it,” Perry said.

WATCH: Vancouver considers allowing beer on the beach

Critics of the idea say they’re worried that allowing the consumption of alcohol in public places could lead to public intoxication, aggressive behaviour and an increase in trash.

Perry said those are valid concerns, but that laws are already on the books to combat specific bad behaviours.

READ MORE: Should you be allowed to drink in public in BC?

“We have public intoxication laws, we have verbal abuse, physical abuse, indecent exposure. All of these laws exist, and we don’t want that to change. I fully expect that if someone is stumbling down the street they’re going to get a public intoxication ticket.”

Perry added that people are already drinking in public but hiding it, and that bringing it into the light could actually make it safer.

And that's a wrap for the #beachbeerYVR picnic protest! Zero garbage left. Zero unruliness. Many great, responsible people. Thank you! 🍻 — CAMRA Vancouver (@CAMRAVancouver) August 27, 2017

Other attendees questioned why people with alcohol are targeted while the city takes a hands-off approach to the consumption of other substances.

“[At] 4/20 they had 30,000 people around here somewhere illegally smoking dope and nothing happened,” said a man who identified himself as Ian.

“So don’t you think it’s time that a family can come together and responsibly have a glass of wine?”

Others pointed to Europe where there is a more relaxed attitude to the public consumption of alcohol.

“You can drink anywhere, on beaches, in parks, in cafes, you can bring the kids with you… When I came over to Vancouver or to Canada it was like, what’s going on here,” said Francine Reilly.

LISTEN: Should Vancouverites be allowed to enjoy a beer or wine in public?



Alcohol consumption while picnicking is currently permitted in public places in Alberta and Quebec, and many other cities around the world.

Alberta requires a sign to be posted listing hours when drinking is permitted, and it bans consumption by people who appear intoxicated or who are not eating while drinking.

Under current B.C. laws, people caught in public with open alcohol could face a $240 fine.

READ MORE: City staff propose changes to Vancouver’s liquor policies

Ahead of the event, the city of Vancouver referred questions to Vancouver police.

The VPD said officers would be patrolling the beach as usual, but that enforcement decisions are up to individual officers.

A spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department said he was not aware of any disruptions or tickets associated with the protest.

-With files from Aaron McArthur

Should B.C. municipalities allow drinking in places like parks and beaches?

