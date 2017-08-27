Houston TV news crew helps rescue truck driver stranded in floodwaters

A news crew with CBS affiliate KHOU 11 did more than just report on the floods ravaging Houston on Sunday, stepping in to help rescue the driver of an 18-wheeler stranded in floodwaters.

Reporter Brandi Smith and photographer Mario Sandoval were reporting on the flooding when they spotted the truck with the stricken driver inside, in his flooded cab.

As luck would have it, sheriff’s deputies equipped with a rescue boat drove by soon after, and were alerted to the truck driver’s situation by Smith.

The deputies pulled over and used their boat to haul the driver to safety.

One of them revealed that a truck driver died at the same location during the Tax Day floods in early 2016.

“I just thank God that you guys were right here to get me and put me back on land safely. I appreciate you,” the relieved driver told Smith, before the pair shared a hug.

Houston is battling catastrophic flooding as a result of Tropical Storm Harvey.

