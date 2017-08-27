Canada
Saskatoon police asking for public assistance in search for missing girl

Saskatoon police are requesting public assistance to locate Nyanhail "Nenny" Smoke, 10, who is missing.

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

Nyanhail “Nenny” Smoke, 10, was last seen in the Westmount area at around 3 p.m. CT on Saturday.

 She is described as African-American, five-foot seven, 140 pounds, medium to heavy set, and has short black hair.

Smoke was last seen wearing a cream-coloured tank top with pink flowers around the bottom and grey mesh on the back, fleecy black shorts with colourful writing all over, tan high-top runners with pink trim and pink laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

