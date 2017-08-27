Saskatoon police asking for public assistance in search for missing girl

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

Nyanhail “Nenny” Smoke, 10, was last seen in the Westmount area at around 3 p.m. CT on Saturday.

She is described as African-American, five-foot seven, 140 pounds, medium to heavy set, and has short black hair.

Smoke was last seen wearing a cream-coloured tank top with pink flowers around the bottom and grey mesh on the back, fleecy black shorts with colourful writing all over, tan high-top runners with pink trim and pink laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.