Crime
August 26, 2017 3:32 pm

Canada-wide warrant issued for missing Vancouver sex offender

By and CKNW

Michael Hans Bopfinger is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Vancouver Police
A A

Vancouver Police are warning the public about a wanted convicted sex offender.

Forty-two-year old Michael Hans Bopfinger was on statutory release and living in a Vancouver area halfway house, but failed to return home on Friday.

A Canada-wide warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Bopfinger is described as a white man, five-foot nine inches tall, 300 pounds, with a shaved head and blue eyes.

He also has a tattoo on his left upper arm of tribal art and a Powery symbol on his right forearm.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a black logo, camouflage shorts, and black runners.

If you see him, or know of his location you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bopfinger sex offender
bopfinger wante
Michael Hans Bopfinger
Sex Offender
sex offender warning
Vancouver sex offender
vancouver sex offender wante
vancouver sex offender warning
Wanted

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News