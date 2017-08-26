Canada-wide warrant issued for missing Vancouver sex offender

Vancouver Police are warning the public about a wanted convicted sex offender.

Forty-two-year old Michael Hans Bopfinger was on statutory release and living in a Vancouver area halfway house, but failed to return home on Friday.

A Canada-wide warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Bopfinger is described as a white man, five-foot nine inches tall, 300 pounds, with a shaved head and blue eyes.

He also has a tattoo on his left upper arm of tribal art and a Powery symbol on his right forearm.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a black logo, camouflage shorts, and black runners.

If you see him, or know of his location you’re asked to call 911 immediately.