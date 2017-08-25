Kirkland man takes to social media to find alleged thief, warn neighbours

Kirkland resident Marc Ciarla posted a video to social media Thursday afternoon in hopes of finding an alleged thief who he says took two packages from his doorstep.

Ciarla posted video evidence from his home’s security camera.

“I always see every package that comes in and it’s great because it follows the tracking numbers and all that stuff,” Ciarla said. “Like I said it’s about a year I have these cameras and I’ve never seen anything like that.”

In the video, it shows a woman picking up two packages and making her way back towards the street.

Ciarla says the packages were delivered about 30 minutes earlier.

“One of the boxes was the battery for my second camera and the other box was a pair of socks,” Ciarla said.

Global News legal analyst Philip Schneider says theft could lead to prison.

“For the theft under $5,000 by indictment she faces up to two years in prison,” Schneider said. “For theft by summary conviction she faces up to six months in prison.”

Ciarla says he plans on filing a police report.

For neighbours in the Timberlea area, theft isn’t common.

After all, Ciarla lives on a dead-end road.

“We’re lucky when it’s small enough they end up in the post office box, but when they’re big they usually leave it in front of the door,” Max Bédard, Ciarla’s neighbour, said. “So now we’re going to have to change the address of where we get our stuff delivered.”