Penticton company fined for unsafe handling of dangerous material at work site
A Penticton company has been fined by WorksafeBC for wrongly handling dangerous material at a local construction site.
Singla Bros. Holdings was tearing down a single-family home in December when neighbours complained they were possibly being exposed to asbestos.
WorksafeBC inspectors found spilled asbestos containing vermiculite insulation in several areas of a rubble pile at the demolition site and issued a Stop Work order.
Saying failing to contain the material was a high-risk violation, the agency fined Singla Bros. $2500.00
