B.C.’s Fraser Health region reports a spike in overdose deaths

The Fraser Health Authority is out with a warning Friday morning about a notable increase in the number of deaths in the past week, with a majority of the 17 coming in private residences, hotels, and motels.

READ MORE: City of Vancouver’s 2017 drug overdose numbers already surpass 2016 total; estimate 400 deaths by year end

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Victoria Lee calls it a “hidden epidemic”, and says it is disproportionately affecting men between the ages of 19 and 59 in trade industries.

“Our message to people who use drugs is that we recognize that stigma and shame can prevent you from reaching out to others about your drug use and this can be lethal,” Lee said.

“We encourage you to reach out and talk with a family member, a friend, or a trusted health professional – we want you to stay alive.”

Warning to people who use drugs: We’re seeing a significant spike in #overdoses. Don’t use alone. Reach out for help https://t.co/CBODb8TTMB pic.twitter.com/WfVLiOJngS — Fraser Health (@Fraserhealth) August 25, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js