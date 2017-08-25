Drugs, silenced rifle seized from alleged Hells Angels member : New Brunswick RCMP
A 48-year-old Fredericton man who police say is a full-patch member of the Hells Angels MC Nomads N.B. chapter is facing multiple charges after a police task force seized drugs and firearms equipped with silencers.
According to New Brunswick RCMP, officers stopped and arrested a man, while he was travelling on Highway 2 near Woodstock, N.B., on Tuesday at 7:20 a.m.
Police searched the vehicle and seized a quantity of what they believe to be cocaine.
He was then placed under arrest and remained in custody as officers carried out searches at several locations.
During their search they seized:
- A high-power rifle with a silencer
- A loaded handgun
- Full-patch Hells Angels jacket
- Hells Angels “support club” patches
- A quantity of drugs, drug paraphernalia and “Support 81 Maritimes” clothing.
“Outlaw motorcycle gangs are a national priority for the RCMP,” says Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, media relations officer for the RCMP in New Brunswick.
“Many of these groups and their support clubs are interconnected. They are not restricted by provincial jurisdictions and have national and international associations.”
Robin Moulton has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a restricted firearm.
Moulton has remained in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later today.
The investigation is a result of a joint operation by New Brunswick RCMP with the Canadian Border Services Agency, Saint John Police Force, Fredericton Police Force, Kennebecasis Regional Police Force and Edmundston Police.
