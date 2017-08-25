57 year-old woman saved from Greenfield Park fire

A 57-year-old woman was found unconscious at a fire in a duplex on Dorothy Street in Greenfield Park late Thursday night.

Longueuil police said firefighters responded to a call about the fire at around 11:15 p.m.

When emergency services arrived, they extracted the woman from the fire and successfully performed CPR on the scene. She was later transported to a nearby hospital.

“The exact cause of the fire is not known at this time, it is currently being investigated,” said Longueuil police spokesperson Mélanie Marcil.

The woman was in stable condition early Friday morning.