Surrey RCMP searching for man accused of violent domestic assault

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of a violent domestic attack in the Newton area.

Police allege that back in early June, 38-year-old Linton McLeish assaulted a woman, holding her at knifepoint, pushing her in the face, and threatening her with more violence.

Police were called to 149A Street near 76th Avenue by the victim, but McLeish had already fled.

He has evaded police since then.

McLeish is described as a black male, five foot nine inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.