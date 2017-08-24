An egg tossed at a 13-year-old may have caused permanent eye damage: RCMP

It may seem like a harmless prank, the old drive-by in which a jokester launches an egg from a passing car.

But a 13-year-old from North Vancouver could be facing permanent eye damage after someone threw an egg at his head on Monday night, said an RCMP news release.

The teen was walking home along Highland Blvd. near Canyon Heights Elementary School when a black Honda CRV drove past blasting rap music.

Suddenly, the boy felt a pain in his right eye after something was thrown from the car.

He later figured out he’d been hit by an egg.

Another vehicle later stopped and an older man helped the teen. He was able to walk home, though he was later taken to hospital.

He’s now on bed rest in the hope that his eye won’t be damaged for good.

“The injuries received from the egg breaking into the eye are very serious,” Cpl. Richard De Jong of the North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release.

Police want the public’s help to identify the suspect vehicle involved in the incident, as well as any individuals who may be connected to it.

RCMP are also calling on the Good Samaritan who stopped to help the boy and anyone else who may have information to call police.