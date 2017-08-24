Urban rodeo bringing country and controversy to Montreal’s Old Port

A controversial urban rodeo is set to begin in Montreal Thursday as part of the city’s 375th birthday celebrations.

The four-day event includes country music shows as well as traditional rodeo contests such as bronc riding and bull riding.

Two animal rights groups are planning daily protests to denounce what they call the inherent cruelty of the events.

The Montreal SPCA also opposes the rodeo and created a petition against it that has more than 26,000 signatures.

The event’s organizers have said the animals are well taken care of and a team of veterinarians is on hand at all times to monitor their welfare.

A legal challenge to stop the event was dropped in June after opponents of the rodeo reached a deal with organizers to bring in further measures to ensure the well-being of the animals.