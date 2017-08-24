Quebec preparing to dole out welfare to asylum seekers: report

There’s a report the Quebec government will hand out welfare cheques next week to between 4,000 and 5,000 asylum seekers.

Radio-Canada says the three-day operation at Montreal’s Palais des Congrès convention centre will begin next Wednesday.

The network says they will receive various amounts, depending on their family and conjugal situation.

The minimum monthly payment is $642.92.

Nearly 10,000 people have been apprehended at the border since the start of the year as they’ve sought to enter Canada in order to claim refugee status – almost equivalent to the total number of claims filed for all of 2013.

Of those who have arrived this year, nearly 7,000 have arrived just since July, the vast majority at an unofficial crossing point between Quebec and New York.