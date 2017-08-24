Woman struck while entering parked car in Saint-Michel

A 55-year-old woman was struck by a pickup truck as she was getting into her parked car in Saint-Michel Wednesday evening.

The incident happened on 17th Avenue north of Jarry East around 6:40 p.m.

“The driver of the pickup truck fled north through the Jean-Rivard Street curve,” said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition. She was upgraded to stable condition overnight.

Montreal police are asking for any witnesses with information to contact them.