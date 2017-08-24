B.C.’s trucking association happy about planned changes for Alex Fraser Bridge

The B.C. Trucking Association is applauding the province’s move to address congestion on the Alex Fraser Bridge, with the addition of a lane and movable barrier.

President Louise Yako says it’s no secret that the Alex Fraser has seen an increase in traffic over the last few years.

“We certainly do know that traffic and trucks have been increasing on the Alex Fraser Bridge. Doing something to improve the capacity, to add to the capacity for that bridge is something that will certainly not only help all drivers but certainly our membership.”

The new lane and movable barrier is expected to be operational by the fall of 2018.

The province also announced installing a cable collar system for ice removal, similar to the one the Port Mann Bridge uses.

That project went to tender Wednesday.