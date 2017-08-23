Justin Trudeau back in the boxing ring in the name of charity

Some may remember this scene five years ago: the then MP for the Quebec riding of Papineau, Justin Trudeau, shirtless, exchanging punches with Conservative Senator Patrick Brazeau in an Ottawa boxing ring.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was back in the ring, this time as Prime Minister and in Quebec’s La Tohu.

And he had a bit more clothes on.

But the purpose remained the same: raising funds for charity.

Trudeau joined about a dozen local celebrities and politicians throwing punches to raise funds for kids at risk of dropping out of school.

Some of the participants included Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, Environment Minister David Heurtel, Anie Samson, Mayor of the Villeray-St-Michel-Parc-Extension borough among others.

The prime minister was acting as a coach.

The event is called 12 Rounds of Hope and is organized by Ali et les Princes de la Rue and its program L’école de la relève.

L’école de la relève is a martial arts program that helps kids stay in school and build a better future.