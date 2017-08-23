Abbotsford
August 23, 2017 1:06 pm

Agro tourism business in Abbotsford gets gutted by fire

Investigators are at an Abbotsford farm following a structure fire that destroyed a storefront Wednesday morning.

Abbotsford Asst. Chief Ron Hull said crews were called to the Willow View Farm along the 200-block of McCallum Road at 7:15 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene the main store and coolers were fully engulfed in flames.

The barn, Hull said, was destroyed.

Crews are still working on the fire and investigators are on-site to determine the cause.

Hull said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

More to come.
