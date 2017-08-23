Agro tourism business in Abbotsford gets gutted by fire

Investigators are at an Abbotsford farm following a structure fire that destroyed a storefront Wednesday morning.

Abbotsford Asst. Chief Ron Hull said crews were called to the Willow View Farm along the 200-block of McCallum Road at 7:15 a.m.

READ MORE: Thousands of chickens destroyed in Abbotsford barn fire

When firefighters arrived on the scene the main store and coolers were fully engulfed in flames.

The barn, Hull said, was destroyed.

The main store and coolers are destroyed at willow view farms pic.twitter.com/cc5gs0pXYv — Kevin Macdonald (@kevinamacdonald) August 23, 2017

More photos from willow view farm fire pic.twitter.com/NCXO2gTE6D — Kevin Macdonald (@kevinamacdonald) August 23, 2017

Crews are still working on the fire and investigators are on-site to determine the cause.

Hull said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

More to come.