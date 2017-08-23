B.C. wildfire status Wednesday: Active weather expected in the Cariboo

B.C. crews are preparing for an active day on the wildfire front.

Weather is expected to bring some challenges to the firefighters battling the fires in the Cariboo and Southeast fire regions.

Wind is expected to be cause for concern as it could shift fires towards homes. Among the areas of concern is the Plateau wildfire, which is the biggest wildfire ever in B.C.’s history. It’s nearly 470,000 hectares and is currently burning 60 kilometres west of Quesnel and 60 kilometres northwest of Williams Lake.

“This is a massive area we are talking about and not burning in a neat tidy box by any stretch,” BC Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek said earlier in the week.

“It’s got fingers and flanks and different aspects across the area.”

There are more than 500 firefighters, 24 helicopters and 115 pieces of heavy equipment fighting the fires.

More than 1,000 fires have been sparked since April 1 with 137 fires still burning across the province, 3,800 people on evacuation order and almost 10,000 are on alerts.

Costs soar as B.C. fights wildfires

Finance Minister Carole James says the worst wildfire season in British Columbia’s history is expected to put a dent in the provincial budget as firefighters battle the largest blaze on record.

“We’re tracking $389 million over the February budget estimate right now, and we’re only halfway through the season,” James said Tuesday as she released B.C.’s public accounts.

She said firefighting costs will be included in next month’s financial update before the province releases its full budget in February.

Skrepnek said a record-breaking 10,200 square kilometres of forest and grasslands have burned across the province since April and the number is expected to climb with more dry weather ahead.

“This is the highest area of land burned that we have ever had in the province’s history stretching back to 1912, which is the earliest we have got records on hand,” he said from Williams Lake.

Skrepnek said 134 fires were burning in B.C. on Tuesday and that calmer and cooler conditions in recent days have helped firefighting efforts.

Tourism in the Shuswap

With B.C. burning, the Shuswap, a popular summer destination in the province, has seen a mixed tourist season.

The province’s record fire year has kept some visitors away. But other factors have actually helped to boost business.

This may be the province’s worst fire season on record in terms of hectares burned but that number doesn’t tell the whole story.

“The fires are certainly there,” said Corryn Grayston, general manager of the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce.

“But there are lots of places in B.C. where people can be coming and enjoying their vacations not being concerned by threats from a forest fire.”

Visitor traffic at Salmon Arm’s tourist information centre was down slightly earlier in the summer.

However, at the same time, forest fires in other areas of the province also led some to choose the Shuswap for their vacation.

~ with files from Megan Turcato and Canadian Press