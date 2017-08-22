Province announces team to lower crime in rural Saskatchewan

Justice Minister Gordon Wyant announced the creation of the Protection and Response Team (PRT) aimed at lowering crime in rural Saskatchewan Tuesday morning.

Training for the PRT will be provided to all officers joining the team, regardless of previous positions or current designations. Goals of the PRT include improving safety on Saskatchewan roads by decreasing the number of serious accidents, enhancing uniform visibility in rural Saskatchewan, improving the response to calls for services and cracking down on drug trafficking on Saskatchewan roadways.

A total of $5.9 million will be given to the PRT, with $4.9 million coming from SGI and $1 million coming from the Ministry of Justice to address any recommendations.

“The security and safety of the people of Saskatchewan is the number one priority of the Ministry of Justice,” Wyant said in a release Tuesday. “I would like to thank the Caucus Committee on Crime for their thorough efforts in their province-wide consultations.”

Thirty new positions will be created as a result of the team.

The PRT will consist of 258 armed officers, with arrest and detention powers.