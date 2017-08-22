Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump after website criticizes his clothes

Chelsea Clinton again came to the defense of U.S. President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, after he was attacked by a conservative website for how he dresses.

On Monday, the former first daughter tweeted out a link on the The Daily Caller entitled “It’s High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He’s In the White House.”

The article criticised Barron, 11, saying he should stop dressing in T-shirts and khaki shorts and should wear blazers and ties instead.

“Barron was returning to the White House from New Jersey on Sunday and while the president and first lady traveled in their Sunday best, young Barron looked like he was hopping on Air Force One for a trip to the movie theater,” the article read.

Clinton responded on Twitter.

It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves https://t.co/Wxq51TvgDX — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 21, 2017

This isn’t the first time Clinton, who lived in the White House during her adolescence, defended Trump’s son.

In January, shortly after Trump’s inauguration, some people attacked Barron on social media, saying he looked bored during his father’s speech. Clinton defended the then-10-year-old’s right to a normal childhood.