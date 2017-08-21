‘Just Like Mom’: Canadian game show returning, with dads in tow too

For any Canadian child born in the mid-to-late ’70s, TV game show Just Like Mom was a must-watch.

The show, which ran from 1980 until 1985, is set to be relaunched by production company Marblemedia, which licensed the series from existing rights owner Bell Media. Marblemedia plans on adding dads into the mix for this reboot, and the show will be renamed Just Like Mom & Dad.

READ MORE: ‘The Sinner’: Jessica Biel thriller an addictive, nail-biting mystery

This time around, it’s going to primetime and will feature 20 episodes in its return season. Like the original, it’ll be shot in front of a live studio audience.

Here’s an old episode of Just Like Mom:

Each half-hour episode, featuring three kids and their mothers, would feature the duo answering questions about each other, and it all resulted in the final round, the “bake-off,” when the kids — on their own — would create a cookie for their mother to taste. Ingredients like orange pop, chocolate, ketchup and other bizarre foods would be dumped into the mixing bowls. Flour and baking soda would go flying. As a child, it looked like the most fun possible.

The best part was at the end, once all the cookies were prepped: the kids served them to their mothers, who would then have to eat them, no matter how repulsive the taste. The mother’s task was to select which cookie was her child’s, and there was a lot riding on her choice. After all, the winning pair got to spin the wheel and one of the big final prizes was a trip to Disney World.

READ MORE: Matt LeBlanc reveals he turned down role as Phil Dunphy on ‘Modern Family’

On Monday, Marblemedia announced production of the show and is looking to cast dynamic parent-and-child trios from across the country, emphasizing the show “celebrates modern, diverse families.”

“We have every confidence that Marblemedia and its broadcast partners will unveil a new, fresh 2018 version that will be a hit for viewers in Canada and the United States, and we look forward to licensing the format to other territories in the future,” said Mike Cosentino, Bell Media’s senior vice-president of content and programming, in a statement.

Just Like Mom and Dad is set to air on Yes TV in Canada and BYU TV in the U.S., starting in January 2018. As of this writing, it’s unknown who will be cast to host the show.

— With files from The Canadian Press