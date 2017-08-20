Vancouver teacher suspended after profanity-laced tirade

A Vancouver high school teacher will have to stand through conflict management courses after delivering a profanity-filled tirade in April.

On April 3, Maple Fun Sun Low was teaching a Grade 12 English class, when he began yelling at five of his students who were playing a game of cards as the lesson was starting. The teacher’s watchdog says Low swore at them calling them “f—ng bitches” and told them they were disrespectful and rude. When one of the students responded saying that she was “shook”, he responded “you should be, f—ing bitches”. It escalated to the point where one student left the classroom sobbing.

In June, the District handed Low a letter of discipline and suspended him without pay for three days. If he does not complete the course, Low’s teaching certificate could be suspended.