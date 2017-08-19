3 dead after collision on Trans-Canada Highway near Portage la Prairie

Three people are dead, including two boys aged four and 13, after the van they were travelling in collided with a semi on the Trans-Canada Highway near Portage la Prairie, Man. on Saturday afternoon.

The van, which was heading eastbound, collided with the semi while attempting to make a left turn to proceed north on Highway 16.

A 35-year-old male passenger and a 13-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene, while a four-year-old boy died after being transported to hospital, the RCMP said.

The driver, a 36-year-old woman, and a nine-year-old boy are in critical but stable condition.

All five occupants of the van are from Carberry, Man.

The driver of the semi, a 62-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

The RCMP said that the occupants of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts, and that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Traffic is delayed in the area as RCMP teams continue their investigation.

