Cyclist who was pinned under SUV wakes up from 2 month coma

A Winnipeg woman who was pinned under an SUV while cycling to work has finally woken up from a medically induced coma.

“I’m so pleased to announce to everyone that my mother has woken up from her coma as of this past Saturday, July 29 – just shy of 2 calendar months since the incident,” reads a statement from the Naccarato family.

For weeks, Janice Naccarato’s family sat waiting for her to open her eyes and on Saturday their prayers were answered.

“She is awake, aware of her surroundings, and even attempting to talk,” reads a statement from the Naccarato family. “She is able to process faces and is whispering out questions, albeit quietly so they’re hard to interpret. She’s able to nod her head when inferring questions as well.”

On May 31, shortly after 7 a.m. Naccarato was pinned under an SUV at St. Mary’s Road and Fermor Avenue. The SUV could be seen in surveillance footage from a nearby business driving through the intersection, narrowly missing a van before slamming into a car.

The vehicle flipped onto it’s side and pinned her underneath. The family credits bystanders, who leapt into action and lifted the vehicle off her, in helping save her life.

Her family had previously said there was no significant spinal or organ injuries but she had significant brain swelling.

The family has reached out to all of the bystanders who helped save her life.

“We are so, so happy as a family, and I want to say a big thank you to everyone that has reached out, offered services, sent cards, or just a simple thanks — THANK. YOU,” the family said.