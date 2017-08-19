Vehicle flees from Saskatoon police after alleged drug deal

Saskatoon police say they have arrested both men from a vehicle that was trying to evade them last night.

Shortly before midnight on Friday, officers in a marked patrol car said they witnessed a drug deal at 33rd Street and Idylwyld Drive.

Two men fled in a vehicle southbound on Idylwyld when they spotted police.

Police said the vehicle later tried negotiating a westbound turn onto Jamieson Street but hit a boulevard and quickly came to a stop.

One man was apprehended at the scene while the other fled on foot. The second man was later taken into custody.

Charges are pending against both men as the investigation continues.