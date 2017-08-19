Putting trust into ropes as risk-takers rappel off of Regina tower

About 80 risk-takers from Regina and Saskatoon stepped off the ledge of the 280-foot or 25-storey Hill Tower II in Regina. It’s all in an effort to raise money for kids with disabilities to go to Camp Easter Seals.

It only takes about 10 to 15 minutes to get down the building. Every step feeling a little more comfortable.

Rob Folk dressed up like Spiderman. This is his fourth year participating in the event.

“The charity is incredible,” Folk said.

“I wish they would let me do a few more things, but, as soon as you get up there, you finish the ride, and you want to get up there and do it again.”

Beside him was our friendly neighbourhood Global Regina anchor Blake Lough. He was invited to see what it was like to rappel down the tower.

“That was such a blast. It felt like such an unnatural thing to do from that high up, but once you got down there and I had Spiderman beside me giving me some tips, so it was an awesome experience,” Lough said.

Participants have a goal to raise to $1,000 to go down the tower.

The money helps cover the $1,500 cost it takes to send one kid to camp, which runs from June through August.

“Everything has ramps, the boats are accessible for wheel chairs, there’s horseback riding for people with mobility issues, a swimming pool that has a ramp into it,” Saskatchewan Abilities Council’s Amy Weekes said.

Final numbers aren’t in yet, but last year’s Easter Seals Drop Zone raised more than $180,000.