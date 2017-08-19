Annual Hate to Hope rally focuses on Edmonton’s most vulnerable

Nearly a dozen people are set to speak at the annual Hate to Hope diversity walk and rally in Edmonton on Saturday night, as they work to end hatred by celebrating diversity, social justice and inclusivity.

“With the surge in hate threatening immigrants, women, LGBTQ people, First Nations, homeless and other marginalized groups, participation in our community rally for diversity and social justice has never been more important,” read a post on the event’s Facebook page.

The annual event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Alberta Legislature. Chevi Rabbitt started the march in 2012, after she was attacked on the University of Alberta campus.

“I was assaulted for being different, for wearing makeup, being — at the time — an effeminate gay man,” Rabbitt told Global News earlier this month.

What started as a gathering and walk has grown over the years to now offer support to local charities.

“Initially, it was an awareness campaign; just something to create some awareness on social issues, social justice issues,” Rabbitt said. “I realized I needed to step it up and do something more, I can help more. So I started choosing charities.

“Hopefully by next year, it’ll be a non-profit and I’ll be creating my own programs and services.”

In previous years, Rabbitt has partnered with the Pride Centre of Edmonton and the Trans Equality Society of Alberta (TESA). This year, the walk will raise funds for The Mustard Seed, which provides services and support to those experiencing poverty and homelessness in Alberta.

“A lot of the people who were coming to Hate to Hope suffered from some kind of poverty issue,” Rabbitt said.

Dave Martyshuk with The Mustard Seed, who is scheduled to speak at Saturday’s rally, said social housing is a huge issue in Edmonton.

“We’ve got a shortage of housing, we’ve got a shortage of supports for a lot of tenants. A lot of our tenants come with mental health addictions issues and they’re lacking life skills and experience,” he said, adding the rally is an excellent forum to raise awareness.

Organizers are also collecting underwear to donate to Edmonton’s homeless population. Those who wish to donate $10 to The Mustard Seed can also do so by texting HOPE to 30333.