Stabbing in Winnipeg’s Spence area
One man is in critical condition following a late night stabbing.
Around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, Winnipeg Police Officers were flagged down to the area of Sargent Avenue and McMicken Street for reports of an injured man.
After finding the man, officers discovered he had been stabbed. He remains in hospital in critical condition.
The investigation continues in to what may have happened.
