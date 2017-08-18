Day 2 of Havelock Jamboree attracts thousands of country music fans

The 28th annual country music and camping festival Havelock Country Jamboree will see thousands catch 25 acts over the next three days.

The festival has always featured a mix of veteran performers and newcomers to the country music scene, with over 3,800 musicians playing the twin stages over the years.

READ MORE: Safety a priority at 28th annual Havelock Jamboree

Many people make the Havelock Jamboree a regular part of their summer vacation, either camping on site for entire event or just spending a day at the festival.

Dozens of vendors also make the “Jambo” a stop on their summer schedule of fairs and festivals. They sell everything from snacks to t-shirts to belt buckles — and of course, cowboy hats.

Kevin Kent from Wild Wild West Western Apparel has been to every Havelock Jamboree but the very first one, selling boots and hats.

“I design every hat on the table. Colours, bling-bling sometimes, sometimes soft stuff,” Kent said.

WATCH: Local country music singer/writer Abby Stewart to take to the stage at the Havelock Country Music Jamboree.

The Jamboree wraps up Sunday, Aug. 20.