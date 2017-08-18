Athletes kick off opening of Saint-Laurent sports complex

It’s not every day that you get to play one of your favourite sports with a famous athlete.

But on Friday, a few dozen lucky kids got a chance to do just that.

Former Montreal Alouettes player Matthieu Proulx and Olympic medalist, Josée Bélanger, spent the morning running drills at the Saint-Laurent Sports Complex.

It’s all part of their role as brand ambassadors for the new building.

“It’s our first opportunity to come out here and play with the kids, see the infrastructure, and kick off the opening ceremonies of the opening of the sports complex here in St. Laurent,” said Proulx.

The athletes say sports complexes like these will motivate kids and teens to play sports and help them live an active lifestyle.

“I’m hoping to see them, everywhere in the province,” said Belanger. “I think it’s so great because it encourages kids to do sports. If you think of the soccer pitch or the pool here, it’s something fun to come and play.”

The new complex has a soccer field, gymnasium, basketball court, and an indoor pool, which comes equipped with a lane for people with reduced mobility.

Saint Laurent’s mayor, Alan DeSousa, says the new building gives kids more opportunity.

“Hopefully, it will keep kids off the streets, it’ll allow them to succeed in sports, and it’ll allow them to get better,” said DeSousa. “And down the road, I would not be surprised if you might see, emanating from St. Laurent, future champions, at whatever discipline that may be, at all the levels possible.”