Dorval residents angry over heavy traffic on residential streets

Diane Boothman has lived on Thorncrest Avenue for more than 10 years.

She says recently traffic on the residential street has gotten so bad she has decided to stay inside.

“There was so much traffic with big trucks,” she said.

Residents of NW Dorval getting irritated by constant traffic as result of work on Cardinal Avenue. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/CbOZ0hx4Ft — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 18, 2017

Workers started a massive project on Cardinal Avenue on May 8, to install a bike path and improve lighting.

As a result, intersecting roads — like Thorncrest — are becoming alternative routes for drivers.

Dorval residents report work on Cardinal Ave bike path is rerouting traffic, esp. trucks, to streets like Thorncrest. @Global_Montreal — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 18, 2017

The bike path is slated to run the length of Cardinal Avenue, which has parts of its eastbound lane closed to traffic.

Dorval officials say Quebec’s automobile insurance board (SAAQ) is supposed to be monitoring traffic levels in the area. The work is slated to last until the end of August.