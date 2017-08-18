Cardinal
August 18, 2017 12:34 pm
Updated: August 18, 2017 12:49 pm

Dorval residents angry over heavy traffic on residential streets

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

Dorval residents in the northwest part of the city complain that too much truck traffic is on their streets. Friday, Aug. 18, 2017.

Billy Shields/Global News
Diane Boothman has lived on Thorncrest Avenue for more than 10 years.

She says recently traffic on the residential street has gotten so bad she has decided to stay inside.

“There was so much traffic with big trucks,” she said.

Workers started a massive project on Cardinal Avenue on May 8, to install a bike path and improve lighting.

READ MORE: Construction begins on Dorval bike path

As a result, intersecting roads — like Thorncrest — are becoming alternative routes for drivers.

The bike path is slated to run the length of Cardinal Avenue, which has parts of its eastbound lane closed to traffic.

Dorval officials say Quebec’s automobile insurance board (SAAQ) is supposed to be monitoring traffic levels in the area. The work is slated to last until the end of August.

