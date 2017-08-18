Dorval residents angry over heavy traffic on residential streets
Diane Boothman has lived on Thorncrest Avenue for more than 10 years.
She says recently traffic on the residential street has gotten so bad she has decided to stay inside.
“There was so much traffic with big trucks,” she said.
Workers started a massive project on Cardinal Avenue on May 8, to install a bike path and improve lighting.
READ MORE: Construction begins on Dorval bike path
As a result, intersecting roads — like Thorncrest — are becoming alternative routes for drivers.
The bike path is slated to run the length of Cardinal Avenue, which has parts of its eastbound lane closed to traffic.
Dorval officials say Quebec’s automobile insurance board (SAAQ) is supposed to be monitoring traffic levels in the area. The work is slated to last until the end of August.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.