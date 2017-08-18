Treaty No. 6 Recognition Day ceremony commemorates relationship between Edmonton and First Nations

Chiefs and Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson recognized a renewed relationship with a flag-raising and reception at city hall Friday morning as part of Treaty No. 6 Recognition Day.

The Recognition Day was established in 2013 by the City of Edmonton to recognize the signing of Treaty No. 6 between the Plains, Wood Cree, Nakota, Saulteaux, Dene people and the Crown at Fort Carlton on Aug. 23, 1876.

“It’s an honour to be here today with the leaders of the Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations as we recognize the history and importance of the signing of this treaty,” Iveson said.

“The story behind Edmonton’s founding and growth starts with the First peoples of this land, and it’s important that we honour their culture and contributions as we work together in a relationship founded on honour and respect.”

This year also marks the 140th anniversary since chiefs adhered to the treaty at Fort Edmonton on Aug. 21, 1877.

“It must be made known to all who enjoy these lands, that it is because of the Treaties that this city and this province, indeed all of Canada has enjoyed prosperity,” Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nation Grand Chief Dr. Wilton Littlechild said.

“On behalf of the Chiefs, Council members and citizens of the Indigenous Peoples and Treaty First Nations, we look to being fully engaged with the path of reconciliation.”

The Treaty No. 6 flag will fly outside of city hall for a week and it’s permanently displayed inside city hall.

Other dignitaries, like Federal Infrastructure and Communities Minister Amarjeet Sohi and Alberta’s Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt, also attended Friday’s ceremony.