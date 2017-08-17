Second suspicious wildfire in less than 24 hours at West Kelowna canyon

West Kelowna RCMP and fire investigators are very concerned following a second suspicious wildfire in Glen Canyon Regional Park within a 24 hour period.

“Our fire investigator is here at the scene with the RCMP,” West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said. “We’re taking the matter very seriously.”

“This is very concerning to have another fire just a day later in the same vicinity but not the same fire.”

Crews were called to reports of smoke on the west side of the canyon above Powers Creek adjacent to the Glenrosa neighbourhood of West Kelowna just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

The blaze, which is human caused and suspicious, grew to 30 metres square before crews doused the flames.

“It’s in very very steep and difficult terrain,” Brolund said. “Our crews have made their way down to the fire and have water on the fire now so we’re confident that the outlook is good here but again our level of concern is very high.”

Fire crews attended a blaze nearby on Wednesday after 7 p.m., but got there quick enough that the fire did not grow beyond 6 metres square.

RCMP were at the scene of the Glen Canyon fire Thursday evening, informing residents around Aberdeen Rd. of the heightened fire concern.

“The RCMP have done a tremendous job. They’ve spoken with the residents who may be affected,” Brolund said. “There’s no need for an evacuation at this point but everyone is aware of what’s going on.”

A crew of 18 West Kelowna firefighters with four trucks doused the flames with the help of retardant foam and water pumped from Powers Creek at the bottom of the canyon.

Brolund applauds residents for calling 9-1-1 at the first sight of smoke.

“We just want to say thanks to the public who reported this quickly that allowed us to get on it quick and stop it from growing any larger than it has.”

B.C. Wildfire crews were on standby with a water-bucketing helicopter.

“Unfortunately, the fires burning directly under the power line at this time so the helicopter is not effective at this moment but it certainly standing by prepared if this fire grows,” Brolund said.

West Kelowna fire crews remain at the scene building guards around the burned area.