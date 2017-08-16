Canada
August 16, 2017
Updated: August 16, 2017 10:57 pm

Police investigate shooting during soccer match in St. Leonard park

Police are on the scene of a shooting near a public park in St. Leonard. Wednesday, August 16, 2017.

Police are on the scene of a shooting at a public park where a soccer match was underway.

A 45-year-old man has died in hospital.

The man was shot multiple times in the upper body at around 8:30 p.m. at Parc Ladauversiere at the corner of Paimpol and Lisieux streets.

Authorities found the man bleeding heavily at the scene before he was taken to hospital.

Police say the shooter was in a vehicle when the gunfire erupted.

Officers are in the process of interviewing multiple witnesses.

Global News