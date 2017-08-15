3 arrested, more than 3,000 fentanyl pills seized in Calgary drug bust worth $700K: ALERT
Three people have been arrested and $700,000 worth of drugs have been seized following a massive drug bust in Calgary.
With 3,139 fentanyl pills seized, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) called it the third largest fentanyl seizure in its history.
ALERT said on Aug. 8, 2017, its organized crime and gang team carried out a search warrant on three homes in Saddle Ridge, Raddisson Heights and Douglasdale with the help of the Calgary Police Service (CPS).
WATCH BELOW: Fentanyl worth $706K ‘largest pill seizure in Calgary’s history’: police
In a Tuesday media release, ALERT said the seizure was the result of a “short-term investigation into a suspected drug-trafficking group based in Calgary.” It said the Douglasdale home had also allegedly operated as a cocaine conversion lab.
READ MORE: Fentanyl health effects: what happens during and after an overdose
In addition to the 3,139 fentanyl pills, police also seized:
- 498 grams of heroin
- 4 kilograms of cocaine
- 885 grams of the cocaine buffing agent phenacetin
- 1 kilograms of methamphetamine
- 308 grams of GHB
- 214 grams of MDMA
- 9 kilograms of marijuana
- 25 grams of cannabis resin
- $22,680 cash proceeds of crime.
Cong Nguyen, 36, Hoang Duong, 33, and Scott Smith, 29, face a combined 26 criminal charges, including charges for cocaine production, possession for the proceeds of crime and multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
READ MORE: Fentanyl crisis growing in Alberta prisons, exposing guards: ‘It’s very scary’
The largest fentanyl seizure in the province was in July 2017, when Edmonton police seized 130,000 pills. The largest ever in Calgary was 35,321 pills, seized by CPS in December 2016.
ALERT will provide details on the seizure at a media conference at CPS headquarters at 1 p.m.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.