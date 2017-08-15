Homicide suspects arrested after Winnipeg man assaulted ‘over extended period of time’: Police

WINNIPEG — Two men have been charged with first degree murder after police said a Winnipeg man was viciously assaulted Sunday night.

Police have identified the victim as 29 year-old Mustafa Peyawary.

He was found not breathing in a Fort Richmond apartment Sunday night after police received multiple calls from neighbors reporting sounds of a possible assault.

In a news release Tuesday police said the victim had signs of massive blunt force trauma and now believe he was assaulted over an extended period of time.

Damir Kuli, 27, of Vancouver and Ahamed Althaaf Ismail, 29, of Edmonton have been charged with first degree murder.

Peyawary is Winnipeg’s 20th homicide victim of 2017.