Tiger Woods toxicology report reveals 5 drugs in his system

The toxicology report from Tiger Woods’ arrest for suspicion of DUI has been released, revealing the golf phenom had 5 different drugs in his system when he was arrested in Jupiter, Florida, after police witnessed him driving erratically back in May.

Last week, Woods entered a guilty plea to charges of reckless driving, and agreed to enter a “diversion program” that, once he completes it, will allow his record to be wiped clean.

ESPN was able to obtain the toxicology results from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, indicating Woods had five different medications in his bloodstream at the time of arrest:

Hydrocodone, a generic variety of the painkiller branded as Vicodin.

Hydromorphone, also a painkiller, commonly known as Dilaudid.

Alprazolam, which is also known as Xanax.

Zolpidem, a sleeping aid more commonly known as Ambien.

Delta-9 carboxy THC, which is the active ingredient in marijuana.

According to ESPN, it’s not known if Woods had prescriptions for all drugs; medical marijuana is legal in Florida.

“As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications,” Woods said in a statement last month, announcing that he had completed “a private intensive program.”

“Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance,” he continued. “I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I’ve made significant progress. I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me.”