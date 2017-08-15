NDP MLA promises end is near for bridge tolls

The NDP promised tolls on bridges would come off at the end of the summer, so with that deadline looming, the big question is “when.”

“It’s coming soon, there is some financial paperwork to deal with, it has a huge financial impact,” said Jobs Minister and Surrey Whalley NDP MLA Bruce Ralston.

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner said she thinks everyone in Surrey is excited about that prospect.

“I’m very happy to see the removal of tolls until we have a more definitive understanding of how we should be pricing this region.”

Meanwhile, Social Development and Poverty Reduction Minister Shane Simpson said he believes they are getting close to an announcement.

“I know there is analysis being done,” said Simpson.

According to Ralston however, there is no avoiding job loss at the company that collects the tolls.

As for the two buildings in Surrey and Coquitlam where tolls can be paid, Ralston said he’s not sure what will happen to them.