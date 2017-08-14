Crash near tracks in Dorval disrupts RTM train service

Service on the Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM) Vaudreuil-Hudson line was disrupted Monday evening, after a vehicle crashed near the tracks by the Pine Beach Station in Dorval.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture said the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. as the vehicle was heading north on Neptune Boulevard, near Herron Road.

The driver lost control and the vehicle veered across Highway 20 and flipped over several times before coming to a stop and bursting into flames near the intersection of Neptune Boulevard and Cardinal Avenue.

The fire was quickly put out.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Police believe the driver fled the scene, and has yet to be located.

Several trains were delayed and two were cancelled, but at 7 p.m. the RTM tweeted that service was gradually resuming.