2 pedestrians in hospital after collision in Côte-des-Neiges

Police are investigating after three women, including two pedestrians were involved in a collision in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

It happened at the intersection of Décarie Boulevard and Paré Street at around 11 a.m. Monday.

According to police, a 67-year-old female driver was waiting to make a turn when her vehicle was rear-ended by a dump truck, sending it crashing into two pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians, a 43-year-old woman, suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to hospital.

The driver of the car and the other pedestrian, aged 31, were also injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

The truck driver, a 55-year-old man, was not injured.

Paré Street was closed for several hours as collision experts investigated.