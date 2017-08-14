Majestic white moose spotted in Sweden believed to have genetic mutation

An extremely rare white moose in Varmland County, in west-central Sweden was spotted taking a dip in on Aug. 11.

READ MORE: Lightning strike kills more than 300 reindeer in Norway

The footage has been circulating online after viewers became enraptured with the animal’s beauty.

It's so majestic and big! I can see Gandalf the White or Galadrial from LOTR riding it. It must've been adorable as a baby moose😍😍😍 https://t.co/SIekb9Gij8 — Moe Irwin (@Moe_Irwin) August 13, 2017

Hans Nilsson, the man who filmed the footage, told a local radio station that he has long dreamt of capturing the mesmerizing animal on video.

Nilsson, who is a local commissioner in Eda, Sweden and a “nature lover” said white moose are extremely rare.

He told a local radio station that there are only 50 white moose in Western Varmland, where the video was captured.

“This is as great as seeing a leopard in Africa,” Nilsson said.

According to several media reports, there are a total of 100 white moose throughout the country, out of the 300,000 to 400,000 moose population.

READ MORE: Rare endangered turtle native to Ontario found wandering in Burnaby

Although the moose looks like it is albino at first glance, some experts have pointed out that it is most likely not the case.

Albinism is an inherited disorder usually caused by a lack of melanin, the pigment responsible for the colour of the skin, hair and eyes.

Albino animals have pink or red eyes but the white moose spotted in Sweden, doesn’t.

Several media reports have attributed the all-white fur to a genetic mutation.

It certain parts of Canada, like Ontario for example, regulations were passed to protect the rare white-coloured moose, who are easy targets in the wild because of their visible colour.