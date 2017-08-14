Lisa McCallum declared Métis Nation-Saskatchewan secretary following recount

A judicial recount has confirmed the position of secretary of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan.

The unofficial results had Ashley Norton defeating Lisa McCallum in a close race for secretary in May.

But after the results became official, McCallum was declared the winner.

The Métis Nation’s Election Act states that if there is a difference between votes of two per cent or less, an official recount has to be done through Court of Queen’s Bench.

The recount took place on Aug. 11 in the presence of a judge, the candidates and their representatives, along with legal counsel and electoral officials.

With files from Global News