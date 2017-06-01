Metis Nation – Saskatchewan funding restored by federal government

Metis Nation – Saskatchewan (MNS) has had its federal funding reinstated a few days after holding a general assembly and election.

Vice-president Gerald Morin said the core funding for the organization for this year will be around $3.5 million.

Federal funding was stopped in 2014 because the group’s constitution requires that two legislative assemblies be held each year and it hadn’t held one in the previous five years.

Glen Hector McCallum, who lives in Pinehouse, was elected president in the May 27 election and general assembly.

Twelve regional representatives were also elected.

Morin said the reinstatement of funding and having stability on the executive council is positive for the group.