August 12, 2017 4:42 pm

B.C. government removes 4 of 5 board members overseeing Port Mann Bridge

By Reporter  CKNW
Jay Siddall
The BC New Democrats have rescinded the appointments of four of five board members overseeing the corporation in charge of the Port Mann Bridge.

The changes were approved on Friday in an Order in Council. The order states that Colin Hansen, Clifford William Neufeld, Anne Marie Stewart and Daniel Patrick Doyle will no longer be part of the Transportation Investment Corporation board (TI Corp).

Remaining board member Don Fairbairn will assume the position of board chair.

Current CEO and president of TI Corp, Irene Kerr, was also appointed as a board member to meet quorum.

In an e-mail, Minister of Transportation Claire Trevena said the province has accepted the resignation of the board’s previous chair as well as one of its members.

Trevena said the government has rescinded the appointments as it “moves forward with a new vision for the province.”

She thanked Doyle, Hansen, Neufeld and Stewart for their contribution to the corporation.

The Ministry of Transportation said a plan to remove bridge tolls is expected to be in place by the end of the summer.

Our newsroom has reached out to TI Corp for comment.

