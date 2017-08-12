Air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley cancelled

The air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley has been lifted.

Metro Vancouver announced an end to the advisory, which warned of elevated levels of fine particulate matter in the air, on Saturday afternoon.

The advisory was issued on July 31 as winds carried smoke from wildfires burning in B.C.’s Interior to the province’s South Coast.

It was the longest air quality advisory in the region since the regional district started an advisory system back in the 1970s.

The region has issued an air quality advisory in two of the last three years.

In 2015, wildfire smoke led to an advisory that lasted five days.

