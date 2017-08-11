Foodie Friday: Wonderful watermelon margarita recipe
It’s Foodie Friday again, which means Gourmet Warehouse founder Caren McSherry is back with another recipe to up your game in the kitchen.
This week we’re looking how to make the perfect summer watermelon margarita.
Margaritas are one of those easy sipping, thirst quenching cocktails that when made right always lead to wanting more.
I have been victim on occasion to heavy hands at blender. By this I mean that as the party progresses, so does the amount of tequila in the mix.
My advice is to have several batches pre-mixed so that regardless of who holds captaincy at the blender, each batch remains consistent and your guests stay reasonably sober.
What you’ll need
- 1 ½ cups frozen limeade concentrate
- 3 cups water
- ¾ cup tequila
- ¼ cup Triple sec or other orange flavoured liqueur
- ½ cup peeled and seeded watermelon
How to do it
- In a large jug mix the limeade, water, tequila and Triple sec
- Rub the rim of your glasses with a cut lemon and dip into the salt
- When ready to serve pour some of the mixture into your blender with about ¾ cup of ice cubes and the watermelon
- Process until smooth and frosty. Pour into the prepared glasses and enjoy
