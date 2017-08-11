Bruce Kenyon: A thank you to my listeners as I sign off the air

Well, Friday was my last day on the air at News Talk 770. So, goodbye….

Just kidding…I’d be lying if I told you that I’m not a little unnerved. It’s going to be strange not getting up in the middle of the night. But time marches on.

It’s been a wild and strange ride and I’ve witnessed a ton of changes. I used to play 45’s, then CD’s and now you can’t find a turntable or tape machine in the building!

What hasn’t changed and won’t change is what people do on the radio. It’s all a question of engaging the listener in one fashion or another.

I apologize to those I’ve offended on occasion and I thank those who have supported me over the years because without listener support, I would have been gone long ago. Thanks and peace-out homies.