August 11, 2017 12:31 pm

Hidden compartment in Jeep hides $125K and cocaine: Edmonton police

By Web Producer  Global News

Edmonton police seized cash and drugs from a Jeep in July 2017.

Kim Smith, Global News
Three men have been charged with trafficking after thousands of dollars and drugs were seized during searches in north Edmonton.

Police said a home near 103 Street and 161 Avenue was searched on July 20 and two vehicles were seized.

The Jeep Liberty “contained a sophisticated aftermarket hidden compartment in its trunk in which members located $125,000 CAD and 2.9 kilograms of pressed soft cocaine,” police said.

Officers found one kilogram of cocaine in the second vehicle, a Range Rover, EPS said in a news release Friday.

Inside the home, police found drugs, cash and equipment, including $54,000 CAD, over 1,300 grams of cocaine, nearly 460 grams of meth, nearly 2,300 pills (which police suspect could be oxycodone) and packing materials.

 

Rabeeh Abdul-Khalek, 27, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Derek Babysh, 29, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

Yu Tang, 30, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

