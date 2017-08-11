Hidden compartment in Jeep hides $125K and cocaine: Edmonton police
Three men have been charged with trafficking after thousands of dollars and drugs were seized during searches in north Edmonton.
Police said a home near 103 Street and 161 Avenue was searched on July 20 and two vehicles were seized.
The Jeep Liberty “contained a sophisticated aftermarket hidden compartment in its trunk in which members located $125,000 CAD and 2.9 kilograms of pressed soft cocaine,” police said.
Officers found one kilogram of cocaine in the second vehicle, a Range Rover, EPS said in a news release Friday.
Inside the home, police found drugs, cash and equipment, including $54,000 CAD, over 1,300 grams of cocaine, nearly 460 grams of meth, nearly 2,300 pills (which police suspect could be oxycodone) and packing materials.
Rabeeh Abdul-Khalek, 27, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Derek Babysh, 29, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance.
Yu Tang, 30, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
