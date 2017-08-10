Warsaw Benefit Cruise Night collects $38,000 for man battling serious health issues

Rainfall didn’t dampen the generosity of car enthusiasts in Warsaw, Ont., to help a man facing serious health issues.

The annual Benefit Cruise Night on Aug. 2 collected more than $38,000 for Chad Pearson, a resident of nearby Cottesloe in Douro-Dummer Township, about 20 kilometres north east of Peterborough.

This week, Pearson was released from hospital after recently suffering a stroke, and was at the Lion’s Park on Wednesday night to accept the cheque at the event which features dozens of vintage cars. Cruise Night is hosted by the Warsaw Lions Club.

The Benefit Night usually features hundreds of cars but this year’s event featured about 80 vehicles as the rain kept many participants away.

“The amount raised was quite amazing considering the poor weather,” said Douro-Dummer Mayor J. Murray Jones.

Last year, the Benefit Cruise Night raised nearly $38,000 for Max Deutekom and Jessica Pluard. In 2015, Dori Parkhurst received $23,000 in her fight with leukemia.

Cruise night also features live music, raffle draws, silent auction and other fundraisers.

A GoFundMe earlier this year raised more than $13,000 for Pearson’s family.